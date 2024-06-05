Connecticut School Bus Catches on Fire

A school bus caught on fire in Bridgeport, Connecticut Tuesday morning, reported the Hartford Courant.

According to the news report, the incident occurred at approximately 9 a.m. at the intersection of Jones Avenue and Oak Street.

Tiadora Josef, the director of public information for the City of Bridgeport, said the Bridgeport Public Schools school bus was “fully involved” upon its arrival to Jones Avenue area.

A fully involved bus means the fire spread beyond a small, contained area and engulfed the bus.

Fire units were called to the scene, and it took several crews to completely extinguish the fire within 30 minutes.

It was not immediately clear how many people were initially on board the bus; however, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

