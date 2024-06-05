Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeWire ReportsMotorcyclist Killed in New York School Bus Crash
Wire Reports

Motorcyclist Killed in New York School Bus Crash

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A motorcyclist was killed on Monday during a crash with a school bus in Rochester, New York, reported Rochester First.com

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 5 p.m., when a 20-year-old motorcyclist, whose identity has not been released, crashed into a school bus.

Police stated via the article that there were children inside the bus at the time of the incident, but there were no reported injuries.

However, the school district the bus belonged to was not reported and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Related: Second New York Student Killed by School Bus Within Past Month
Related: New York Student Struck and Killed by School Bus
Related: Oregon Motorcyclist Killed Amid Collision with School Bus
Related: North Carolina Motorcyclist Arrested for Almost Hitting Student

Previous article
Cummins Shelves Propane Engine Offering for ‘Agnostic’ Line
Next article
Connecticut School Bus Catches on Fire

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

June 2024

Read this month's magazine for a in-depth look at school bus fleet electrification. Learn more about how to plan...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Is training mechanics on high-voltage electric school buses a priority heading into the new school year?
21 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.