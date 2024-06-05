Motorcyclist Killed in New York School Bus Crash

A motorcyclist was killed on Monday during a crash with a school bus in Rochester, New York, reported Rochester First.com

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 5 p.m., when a 20-year-old motorcyclist, whose identity has not been released, crashed into a school bus.

Police stated via the article that there were children inside the bus at the time of the incident, but there were no reported injuries.

However, the school district the bus belonged to was not reported and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

