Tuesday, April 12, 2022
North Carolina School Bus Driver Arrested for Swabbing Students

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A warrant states that a school bus driver in Charlotte, North Carolina was arrested after paying students to swab cheeks and claiming it was a for a COVID-19 test, reported WBTV News.

The situation reportedly occurred on Feb. 15 while on a school bus on school property.

The warrant says school bus driver Raina McManus solicited students at Ridge Road Middle School by giving them $5 to swab their cheeks to test them for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The 35-year-old driver did not have prior approval from the Board of Education, the principal of the middle school, or the student’s parents or guardians to conduct the swabs.

According to the warrant, McManus faces charges of private use of a publicly owned vehicle and soliciting during school hours without the permission of a school head.

Officials have yet to release further details and information regarding this case.

