North Carolina School Buses Damaged

At least 12 school buses were unable to operate after an individual caused severe damage to their radiators at Jack Britt High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina, reported WRAL News.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, thousands of dollars in damage was done to the buses on Friday around 2 a.m. local time.

The buses are now reportedly unusable. Authorities are currently looking for the person responsible for destroying these radiators and are asking anyone with information to contact the Sherriff’s office.

Related: Arkansas School Buses Vandalized, Parts Stolen

Related: Ohio Thieves Steal Catalytic Converters from School Buses

Related: School District is Left with $70,000 Worth of Fleet Damage

Related: Thomas Built Buses Announces Shift Expansion at North Carolina Plant