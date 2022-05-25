Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsNorth Carolina School Buses Damaged
Wire Reports

North Carolina School Buses Damaged

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

At least 12 school buses were unable to operate after an individual caused severe damage to their radiators at Jack Britt High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina, reported WRAL News.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, thousands of dollars in damage was done to the buses on Friday around 2 a.m. local time.

The buses are now reportedly unusable. Authorities are currently looking for the person responsible for destroying these radiators and are asking anyone with information to contact the Sherriff’s office.

Related: Arkansas School Buses Vandalized, Parts Stolen
Related: Ohio Thieves Steal Catalytic Converters from School Buses
Related: School District is Left with $70,000 Worth of Fleet Damage
Related: Thomas Built Buses Announces Shift Expansion at North Carolina Plant

Previous articleEPA Releases List of Prioritized School Districts for Clean School Bus Program
Next articleDelaware Bus Driver Accused of Taking Inappropriate Photos of Students

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

May 2022

This month’s cover story features an in-depth look at smart camera technology that can capture footage on-board school buses...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Does your district/company have school buses equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots?
92 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.