Wednesday, November 24, 2021
HomeWire ReportsFirst Student Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Kansas Families
Wire Reports

First Student Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Kansas Families

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

Contractor First Student will use its school buses to drop off Thanksgiving meals to 259 families in need, reported KWCH News.

According to the article, First Student collected donations to benefit approximately 20 transportation students and their families.

On Nov. 24, employees will load four school buses with boxes of food and personally deliver the meals to the students they transport on a daily basis.

Every family will receive a complete Thanksgiving dinner, which includes a turkey, side dishes and dessert.

Related: Rhode Island Students Build Bus Stop Shelter for Boy in Wheelchair
Related: Minnesota Transportation Director Focuses on Student Advocacy
Related: Colorado Teenager Kayaks to School Amid Bus Driver Shortage
Related: Funds Raised to Help Girl Hit by Truck at Bus Stop

Previous articleTexas Charter School Bus Crash Kills Three

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

November 2021

This issue of School Transportation News features the STN Transportation Director of the Year, Kayne Smith, as well as...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you planning on attending an in-person conference next calendar year?
68 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.