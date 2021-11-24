First Student Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Kansas Families

Contractor First Student will use its school buses to drop off Thanksgiving meals to 259 families in need, reported KWCH News.

According to the article, First Student collected donations to benefit approximately 20 transportation students and their families.

On Nov. 24, employees will load four school buses with boxes of food and personally deliver the meals to the students they transport on a daily basis.

Every family will receive a complete Thanksgiving dinner, which includes a turkey, side dishes and dessert.

Related: Rhode Island Students Build Bus Stop Shelter for Boy in Wheelchair

Related: Minnesota Transportation Director Focuses on Student Advocacy

Related: Colorado Teenager Kayaks to School Amid Bus Driver Shortage

Related: Funds Raised to Help Girl Hit by Truck at Bus Stop