Florida District to Add New Radar System on School Buses to Detect Pedestrians

The Oceola County School District in Florida is partnering with a Korean company called Smart Radar System to install sensors on school buses to scan for pedestrians when stopped, reported WESH 2.

According to the news report, the technology is the first of its kind in Central Florida. The radars would be installed on the outside of the buses and underneath it.

The radar would reportedly alert school bus drivers with lights and sounds if pedestrians get too close to the vehicle, and the radar installed inside the bus would make sure no child gets left behind.

Paul Kim, CEO of Smart Radar Systems, said that saving children’s lives is their highest priority and mission. The systems must be approved by the state before the district can move forward with the installation.

Related: Latest Safety Tech on Vehicles Will Help Avoid Hitting Pedestrians

Related: Thomas Built Buses Introduces New Saf-T-Zone Pedestrian Detection System

Related: Bus Surveillance Software Solution is Game-Changer for Florida District

Related: Evolving Tech & Safety Concerns