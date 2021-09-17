School District is Left with $70,000 Worth of Fleet Damage

Thieves left a public school district in Oregon with a $70,000 repair bill after sawing off catalytic converters and leaving 19 school buses inoperable, reported Jalopnik.com

The Reynolds School District in Fairview discovered the crime on Sept. 11.

The district reported the damage of the buses and how it all added up to $70,000. According to the news report, thieves got into the yard where the buses had been parked for months and stole converters despite the fencing and cameras that were present.

Police are reviewing security footage and continuing to investigate this case thoroughly.

Related: Updated: Schools in New Orleans Await Power Restoration to Reopen

Related: School Buses Rolling Again as Students Head Back to School

Related: Florida School District Short Over 100 Bus Drivers at Startup

Related: Colorado School Bus Driver Shortage Increases Amid In-Person Classes