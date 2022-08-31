Four-Car Crash in Colorado Involving School Bus Allegedly Caused By 13-year-old

A four-car crash involving a school bus was allegedly caused by a 13-year-old who allegedly took their parent’s car out without their knowledge, reported People News.

The underage driver allegedly took her parent’s Chevy Suburban out on Friday morning and later caused an accident in eastern Boulder County, Colorado.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the accident involved a school bus and four people were transported to a nearby hospital with no major injuries. A 66-year-old man reportedly sustained moderate injuries.

One student was reportedly on the bus at the time of the incident but was not injured.

All four vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash. The 13-year-old, whose identity was not disclosed, was reportedly cited and released to her parents. The case remains under investigation.

Related: Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash

Related: Colorado Legislature Greenlights $65M for Purchasing Electric School Buses

Related: Are you increasing school bus driver safety training due to more violent incidents in the community?

Related: Connecticut School Bus Involved in a Serious Crash