Illinois Child Left On School Bus After Falling Asleep

A Waukegan, Illinois couple said their 5-year-old son was left inside his school bus after falling asleep on his way to school, reported ABC 7 News.

Darrin Dunn said his son fell asleep on the trip between his home and the Robbie Lightfoot Learning Center on June 8.

At approximately 10 a.m., Dunn’s girlfriend reportedly called him to tell him the child never made it to school.

According to the article, the bus company, which was not named in the article, told Dunn that staff had checked at the school and another bus yard but could not find the sleeping child. When he woke up, he was reportedly scared and crying, which alerted company representatives to his whereabouts.

The Waukegan School District 60 said in a statement that the company failed to follow safety regulations.

Related: How Are Children Left On School Buses? Neuroscientist Provides Perspective

Related: Mississippi Boy Left on School Bus, Wanders into the Woods

Related: Arkansas Preschooler Left Alone on School Bus

Related: WATCH: Illinois School District Highlights Transportation Department