Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Wire Reports

Indiana Student Abandoned by School Bus at Halloween Event

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A mother is demanding action after her daughter was left behind by her school bus during a field trip to a pumpkin patch last month, reported WRTV.

According to the news report, 6-year-old Cianni Allen was found wandering alone in the pumpkin patch at Tuttle Orchards in Greenfield, Indiana, after she was left behind during a school trip for two hours.

Allen’s classmates and teachers reportedly boarded a bus and traveled 26 miles back to school without her.

Allen’s mother, Dearra, was alerted when she received a panicked call from staff at Christel House Academy West regarding the incident. She rushed to the school while a teacher went to pick up Allen at the orchards.

Dearra told local news reporters that despite the school’s apologies and their “attempt to keep her quiet” she is not letting this go and has contacted lawyers. She says the class left the orchard at 2 p.m. and arrived back at the school at 2:45 p.m. Staff did not realize Allen was missing until the patch called the school and notified them.

Allen reportedly returned to school at 4:30 p.m., almost two hours after the rest of her classmates.

