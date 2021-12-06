Tennessee School Bus Driver Recounts Moments After Winds Flipped School Bus

A school bus in Trousdale County, Tennessee was overturned by strong winds and then hit by a fifth-wheeler camper on Monday morning, reported News 4 Nashville.

Clint Satterfield, superintendent of schools for the Trousdale County School District, said winds flipped the camper onto a school bus that was parked at a driver’s home.

Satterfield said the wind turned the bus over on its sides, then took the camper and put it on top of it.

There were reportedly no students inside the bus at the time. However, school bus driver Don Robinson was inside reportedly warming up the bus when it flipped on its side.

According to the news report, Robinson was able to crawl out of the emergency exit on top without any reported injuries.

