Friday, December 10, 2021
Wire Reports

Utah School Bus Rolls After Hitting Slick Roads

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A Morgan County school bus in Utah crashed on Thursday morning after encountering slick roads, reported KSL TV.

Public information officer for the Morgan County School District Gwen Romero, said the bus had started its morning route and had picked up one student when the incident occurred.

The student’s parents and county officials were both notified of the incident. No injuries were reported, and the district was making arrangements for other students to be transported to school.

Romero called the crash a “very isolated incident” and said the district will be reportedly investigating this particular incident to understand what happened since it’s very unusual.

