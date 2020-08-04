Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Home Wire Reports Longtime School Bus Driver Presented Accident-Free Driving Award Shortly Before Death
Wire Reports

Longtime School Bus Driver Presented Accident-Free Driving Award Shortly Before Death

By Taylor Hannon
Roads and highways that are in desperate need of repair.
Stock Photo.

A Maryland school bus driver and contractor for 53 years received a posthumous award for safe operations, reported the Caroll County Times.

The Carroll County School Bus Contractors Association and the Carroll County Public Schools transportation services department presented the Top Gun Award to Jim Rill before he died from cancer on July 16. The award is presented every three years to the area bus driver with the longest accident-free driving record.

However, this year’s banquet was postponed due to the new coronavirus pandemic, and officials presented the award at Rill’s house instead.

Rill was recognized for his 53 years of driving accident free. The previous recipient of the Top Gun award was Rill’s Uncle, Paul Rill, who drove accident-free for 51 years and has since retired.

Jim Rill’s wife, Linda, also drove a school bus and was encouraged by her husband to start driving. The duo reportedly loved forming relationships with the students and getting them to school safely.

Related: Maryland School District Discusses What Sitting Buses Mean for Drivers
Related: Maryland School District Board Rejects Attempt to Siphon School Bus Funds
Related: New York State School Bus Driver Discusses COVID-19 Challenges
Related:  FMCSA Issues Commercial Driver Pre-Employment Testing Extension Until Fall

Previous articleSouth Carolina Requires Mask Use in Public School Facilities
Next articleIndiana Continues Battle Against Illegal Passing of School Buses

RELATED ARTICLES

Wire Reports

Clark County School District in Nevada Announces Online Start to School Year 

One of the largest public school districts in the country, Clark County School District that serves the Las Vegas area, joins the list of...
Read more
Wire Reports

Maryland School District Discusses What Sitting Buses Mean for Drivers

Some school districts across Maryland are opting for a full virtual start to school in the fall, but as school buses were left to...
Read more
Wire Reports

Indiana School Districts Prepare for Early August Reopening

As schools across the Hoosier State prepare to open their doors on Aug. 5 for the start of the 2020-2021 school year, properly cleaning...
Read more
Wire Reports

Virginia School District Addresses Transportation Operations Amid COVID-19

As school systems across Virginia try to figure out how to safely open in the fall, the Montgomery County School Board discussed challenges relating...
Read more
Wire Reports

Maryland School District Board Rejects Attempt to Siphon School Bus Funds

By a 4-3 vote, the Anne Arundel County Council rejected an attempt to transfer $745,100 from student transportation to student mental health, The Baltimore...
Read more
Wire Reports

Students Inspire School Bus Driver to Go Back to School

A Massachusetts school bus driver said the students on his route inspired him to go back to school and complete his associate’s degree so...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

August 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school start-up and prepping fleets for the new school year, as well as...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district or bus company have experience with service animals on school buses?
19 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.