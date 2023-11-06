Louisiana School Bus Driver Allegedly Chokes Student

A First Student employed school bus driver has resigned after being accused of striking and choking a middle school student last week, reported WVUE News.

According to the news report, the bus driver, who was not identified at this writing, was transporting students from Jefferson Parish Schools when a student shoved him. The driver allegedly retaliated by pushing the student against the window of the bus.

It is reportedly unclear what led to the incident, however, a video taken by another student on the bus shows the driver continuously shoving a student as the latter tries to get out of his seat.

The school bus driver has reportedly resigned after it was noted that his interaction with the student was unacceptable.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said via the article that no arrests have currently been made but the incident remains under investigation.

