Virginia School Bus Driver Faces Child Pornography, Contributing to Delinquency Charges

A Virginia Beach school bus driver has been accused of selling drugs to students and faces charges for possessing child pornography, reported WTKR News.

Michael Joseph Gunther II allegedly sold nicotine vapes and alcohol to students. Gunther is also facing five charges of possessing of child pornography, but it is unclear if those charges are connected to the drug investigation.

Virginia Beach Police Department spokesperson Jude Brenyan said Gunther has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The article states that a mother went to the police after finding her child son “laying in bed unresponsive” and found “vomit all over the floor” of their bathroom.

Police added that the mother viewed her son’s phone and found a conversation with “Mr. Mike,” who had agreed to buy nicotine vapes and alcohol for the minor and other students. The conversation later revealed that “Mr. Mike” was Gunther.

Gunther had reportedly been employed with Virginia Beach Public Schools since 2018.

The school district sent the following statement to some Virginia Beach families regarding the incident:

“We want to make you aware that a bus driver was arrested today by the Virginia Beach Police Department for alleged misconduct. You may hear about this in the media, however, at this time we are not part of the criminal proceedings and as such do not have additional information. All staff are expected to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct aligned with our core values and we will not tolerate behaviors that compromise the safety of our children. Know that the staff member is no longer employed with VBCPS. Please be assured that we are committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for our students.”

The incident remains under investigation.

