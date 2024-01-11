Thursday, January 11, 2024
North Carolina Motorcyclist Arrested for Almost Hitting Student

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock Photo

A North Carolina man turned himself in and was arrested Saturday afternoon after he nearly hit an Iredell County Schools student who was getting off his school bus, reported WSOC-TV News.

The incident reportedly occurred last week at approximately 2:30 p.m. last Thursday in Troutman, when a school bus pulled over and extended its stop-arm to unload children. In a dashcam video given to local news reporters a student is seen attempting to cross and nearly getting hit by a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was identified as 18-year-old Ishmael Partida Gonzalez. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said via the article that Gonzalez turned himself in on Saturday and was arrested.

