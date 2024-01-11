Louisiana School Bus Stuck in a Pothole, Students Onboard

A Louisiana school bus was transporting students to school when the bus got stuck in a pothole and began to sink, reported 4WWL News.

According to the news report, a request was submitted to the city last month to fix the pothole. The person who submitted it wrote they were concerned about the hole’s proximity to the school.

On Tuesday morning, the school bus was reportedly traveling along the intersection of Peach St. and General Ogden when it drove over the pothole, which had collapsed even more, and swallowed the tire. There were no injuries reported at the time of the incident.

Community member Alan Delery told local news reporters that there are a lot of issues with street work in the neighborhood and while he is thankful for the repairs, it is difficult to get around.

Sewerage and Water Board crews reportedly filled the hole with rocks a few hours after the school bus was pulled from the pothole. They were working to determine the issue and fix it properly.

