Thursday, March 30, 2023
North Carolina Student Critical After Hit by Car While Boarding Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
A student is in critical condition after a motorist ignored a school bus’ stop arm and flashing lights and hit the child, reported WXII 12 News.

The incident was reported at approximately 7 a.m. on Thursday, when a school bus was parked on the roadway with its stop-arm extended and flashing red lights activated as students were boarding.

A man driving a sedan reportedly failed to stop his vehicle and drove past the stop arm, striking the student as they crossed the street to the bus.

The six-year-old child reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The State Highway Patrol responded to the crash and the incident remains under investigation.

