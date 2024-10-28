Wisconsin Parents Concerned About Unsanitary School Bus

Parents from Columbus School District in Wisconsin are upset after their children rode a school bus allegedly filled with vomit, blood and empty bottles of liquor after it was used for a weekend event, reported WMTV.

According to the news report, multiple parents took their concerns to school and GoRiteway Transportation Group via social media on Oct. 21, after students sent their parents pictures of the inside of one of the buses.

Nicole Speak, who has two children that take the bus to school, said via the article that this is not their first issue the parents have had with transportation this school year. The company reportedly started driving students this fall and on the first day of school some buses did not show up to stops.

The school district told local news reporters that they were aware of the bus cleanliness conditions and have been communicating with GO Riteway regarding the issue.

Parents that were interviewed by local news reporters stated they want more transparency from the school district and are worried about sending their kids to school on the bus.

