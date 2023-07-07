Friday, July 7, 2023
Wire Reports

Parents of Florida High School Mass Shooting Victim Spread Awareness via School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
guns-school
Gun related incidents at schools.

A school bus made special rounds in metro Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday as a plea to curb gun violence, reported Fox 5 Atlanta News.

The parents of a student killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, are driving the bus around the country with the hopes of creating awareness and saving lives.

Joaquin Oliver “Guac” was one of 17 people shot and killed in that mass shooting. To his parents Manuel and Patricia Oliver, this is not just a bus but rather a “revolution on wheels.”

A jury recently acquitted the former deputy and school resource officer assigned to the high school and charged with child negligence because he would not confront the Parkland gunman and instead waited for backup.

The Olivers said they stripped a school bus of its labels and added their own tags of “Save Lives”, “Enough is Enough” and “Stop Gun Violence.”

The couple plans on visiting Uvalde, Texas, Aurora and Columbine, Colorado, Louisville, Kentucky, Nashville, Tennessee, and Sndy Hook, Connecticut,  and several other cities that have endured mass shootings.

