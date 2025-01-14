Rhode Island Woman Claims School Bus Monitor Tried to Drop Off Wrong Student

A mother in North Providence, Rhode Island, was waiting for her son to come home from school when instead the wrong child was brought to her door, reported WPRI News.

According to the news report, Sarah Batista’s son, who has autism, was set to return home on Monday afternoon. Durham School Services is responsible for bringing her 3-year-old home from school every day.

Batista told local news reporters that she was told they were at her door with her son and nobody was answering. However, when she went downstairs and opened her front door, nobody was there.

Batista reportedly realized the bus was at the wrong house and after directing them to the right location, she was stunned when a boy who was not her son got off the bus.

According to the article, Batista told the bus monitor that it was not her child. The bus monitor went back to the bus and got another backpack but brought back the same child, to which Batista once again stated that it was not her child.

When her son finally got off the bus, Batista reportedly stated she immediately noticed something was off. She told local news reporters that her son had no jacket, no backpack and, did not seem like himself. The next day, her son refused to go to school.

Batista suggested that drivers should create a checklist for students on their bus routes to make sure each one is dropped off at the correct house.

