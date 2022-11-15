Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Wire Reports

Student Hit By Car While Boarding School Bus Dies from Injuries

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

Arianna Landis, who was hit by a car in October while trying to board her York County, Pennsylvania school bus, has died, reported Pennlive.com.

According to police, the 16-year-old 11th grader at Northeastern High School was hit by an oncoming car around 7 a.m. on Oct. 26.

The motorist who struck Landis stopped at the scene of the collision and cooperated with police. No arrest had been made at this report, and the case remains under investigation.

Landis was reportedly hospitalized with serious injuries. She succumbed to her injuries on Nov. 10. Northeastern School District Superintendent Stacey Sidle sent a letter to parents notifying them of the Landis’ death.

According to Sidle, the school is offering support services to students and staff who need them.

