Massachusetts School Bus Driver Charged with Drunk Driving

A school bus driver in Westboro, Massachusetts was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly driving drunk with students on board, reported CBS News.

According to the news report, a school bus driver for Westboro Schools, 51-year-old Jane Welch was arrested at the Park Village apartment complex after witnesses from the bus company noticed Welch stumbling as she got on the bus and drove off.

Police say via the article that the bus company called for a well-being check on Welch at around 7:15 a.m., and 25 minutes later Welch was arrested as she was slurring her speech, smelled of alcohol, and was grabbing the student’s seat to balance herself.

Somewhere between 25 and 30 Mill Pond School students were reportedly on board the bus at the time of the incident.

Welch was fired and charged with a second offense of operating under the influence of liquor, negligence operation of a motor vehicle and child endangerment while operating under the influence. The investigation remains ongoing.

