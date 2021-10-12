Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Wire Reports

Arizona School Bus Driver Saved by Three Middle Schoolers

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

Three middle school students helped to avert tragedy by calling 911 was their school bus driver was about to pass out, reported NBC News.

John Ward, Luca Montemore and Jacob McDonald were on their morning bus and headed toward school when their driver pulled over. She reportedly had trouble breathing and was on the verge of passing out.

The three 11-year-olds, who hav been friends for years, ran over to help the driver and called 911 immediately.

The bus driver, who has not been identified, told Ward to call her mom and tell her she loved her in case she did not make it.

The paramedics arrived within minutes and the bus driver was taken to the hospital. Cocopah Middle School principal Nick Noonen was extremely proud of his students.

The driver’s condition or the reason she had trouble breathing remains unknown.

