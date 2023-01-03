We’re ringing in the new year with the first issue of 2023!

Recap some of the topics covered at the TSD 2022 conference, including drafting school bus emergency evacuation plans and how to adhere to federal guidelines when working with students with special needs and disabilities. Learn more about how districts are implementing creative routing solutions, the importance of communication within transportation organizations and more!

Read the full January 2023 issue.

Cover Story

120 Seconds

TSD Conference training advised on the importance of determining a student’s abilities versus their disabilities when drafting school bus emergency evacuation plans.

Features

Creative Routing Helps Meet Special Needs

Understanding the unique needs of all student riders, especially those with disabilities, can assist with optimizing district or transportation provider routes.

Getting a Handle

Training school bus drivers in handling private student information and helping them navigate select behavioral issues may keep more students on the yellow school bus.

Special Reports

Thinking Outside the Bus

Creative solutions for transporting students with special needs, who are experiencing homelessness, or in foster care are paramount to ensuring safe and on-time delivery at school during a time of driver shortages.

Feedback

Online

Ad Index

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Yellow or Not, Uniform Minimum Standards are Needed

Thought Leader by Tammy Franks

Invest in Child Restraint Training Today, Reap Safety Benefits Tomorrow

Thought Leader by Alexandra Robinson

Post-TSD Conference is Terrific and Timely But Not at all Traumatic

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

The Power of Many