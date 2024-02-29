Georgia Student Injured After Jumping Out of Moving School Bus

A Bulloch County Schools student was injured after opening the rear emergency door and jumping from the school bus, reported Grice Connect.

According to the news report, the middle school student, whose identity was not revealed, sustained injuries after falling from the moving school bus Thursday morning.

The student was transported by ambulance to Air Evac and then airlifted to Savannah. It is unclear what caused the incident, and no update has been made regarding the child’s condition at the time of this writing.

Another school bus was dispatched to transport the remaining children who were on board the bus at the time.

Law enforcement officials said they are reviewing the bus surveillance video and obtaining statements from school district transportation employees and students who witnessed the incident.

