Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeSafetyKindergartner Stuck and Killed by School Bus
NewsSafety

Kindergartner Stuck and Killed by School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A kindergartener from the Hamilton School District in Wisconsin was hit and killed by a school bus on the morning of Jan.2, just two days into the new year.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department released a statement confirming the death of the student amid a fatal bus incident.

According to the statement, the Waukesha County Communications Center was alerted to an incident in which a kindergartener had been struck by a school bus in the Silver Spring Intermediate School parking lot.

The bus was transporting students when the incident occurred. The Kindergartener, whose name was not disclosed at this writing, was at Silver Spring Intermediate School awaiting transfer to a shuttle bus to be taken to Willow Springs Learning Center. That’s when the school bus struck and killed the student.

Advertisement

Authorities say the cause of the incident is still under investigation, and the bus driver is cooperating fully with the investigation. This is a developing story.

Related: New York Student Struck and Killed by School Bus
Related: Wisconsin Child Fatally Struck by Car While Waiting for School Bus
Related: Teen Struck, Killed by Kentucky School Bus
Related: Missouri Student Struck, Killed By School Bus

Previous article
Georgia School Bus Driver Named “Hidden Hero” After Saving Student’s Life
Next article
Handle With Care

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

January 2025

The first issue of 2025 highlights transporting students with special needs and disabilities. Read more about considerations of using...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Does your school district employ nurses to help train school bus drivers and aides/monitors for transporting students who are medically fragile?
37 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.