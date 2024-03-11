Maryland Teen Charged as Adult for Attempted Murder on School Bus

A Maryland judge ruled 16-year-old boy to be tried as an adult on charges connected to the attempted murder of a student on a Prince George’s County school bus last May.

Shortly after the incident, federal law enforcement confirmed the arrest of teen rapper Kaden “Baby K” Holland after he attempted to shoot an eighth-grade boy. However, the gun malfunctioned, and the student survived the attack, only sustaining minor injuries.

Police had offered more than $12,000 for information that led to the arrest of the teen. Baby K along with two other teens were indicted in June on 16 charges including first- and second-degree attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment.

According to local news reports, during the court proceedings Prince George’s County Assistant State’s Attorney Sherrie Waldrup cast doubt on the juvenile system’s ability to help Baby K, who has a history of anger and disrespecting authority.

Judge Michael Whelan agreed, reportedly stating that the juvenile justice system failed Holland in the past. He was charged with gun violations at age 14 and while he did not complete his probation, his case was closed just one and a half months before the attempted school bus shooting.

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office released a statement after a judge last week ruled Baby K will be tried as an adult. “While we don’t take any pleasure in asking for young people to be in an adult system what we have to understand also is that our greater responsibility is to make sure that lives are saved,” the report states.

Related: Maryland Teenager Wanted for Attempted Murder on School Bus

Related: Maryland School Bus Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Bus

Related: School Bus Driver Arrested After Crash for Interfering with Police

Related: Massachusetts School Bus Driver Arrested