School Bus Driver’s Quick Actions Save Student in Louisiana Crash

A crash between a tow truck and a school bus in Louisiana left four children and one adult injured. The bus driver helped save a child from being injured during the crash, reported KSLA News.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday morning when a school bus had stopped to pick up a child and a tow truck crashed into the back of it. According to the news report, seven kids and the driver were on the bus when the vehicle was hit.

Police stated via the article that the bus driver saved a child who was trying to get on the bus just moments before it was hit. Although the actions of the driver were not specified in this writing, officers say that without the driver’s intervention the child could have fallen out of the bus and been hit by the tow truck.

Four children were reportedly sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the tow truck driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies added via the news report that the sun made it difficult for the tow truck driver to see the stopped bus. Authorities did not immediately identify those involved in the crash, the investigation remains ongoing.

