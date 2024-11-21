Police Department to Host School Bus Food Drive for Thanksgiving

Police in Hillsborough, New Jersey, will be hosting a food driver “stuff the bus” this holiday season.

The Hillsborough Township Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local 205 shared news on its social media confirming that a food drive will be hosted on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide food for those who are in need.

According to local news report, members of the Township Police will be outside the ShopRite supermarket at Nelson’s Corner shopping center, Route 206, days before the event to collect donations from shoppers.

Residents who will collaborate are being asked to purchase non-perishable items to fill the bus with essentials. A yellow school bus will be parked outside the store as donations are being dropped off. The school bus will then be driven back to the Community Assistance Network facility, where donations will be unloaded and prepared for distribution.

