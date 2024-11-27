Senior Citizens Celebrate Thanksgiving at a Massachusetts Junior High School

Tri-Town senior citizens in Massachusetts celebrated an early Thanksgiving dinner at Old Rochester Regional Junior High School with the help of 50 student volunteers, reported Sippican Week.

According to the news report, a Thanksgiving dinner was held on Sunday where nearly 250 senior citizens joined and enjoyed the event.

It was the 31st rendition of the annual event and school administrative assistant Toni Bailey said via the article that it was one of the largest held.

The event was reportedly funded by the Tri-Town community. Donations were raised for the turkey and other thanksgiving specialties and local farms donate apple pies and cider.

The school’s principal, Silas Coellner, said the event also provides a great learning experience for the student volunteers.

In years past, volunteers for the event had reportedly been eighth graders only; however, this year seventh graders joined them.

Students helped senior citizens find their seats, served them food, refill their drinks and clear their plates. After the meal was finished, dozens of gifts and prizes that were reportedly donated by the community were raffled off to guests.

“The kids love it, and the seniors love it” said Coellner via the article.

