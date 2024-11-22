School Bus Contractor Owner Allegedly Forged Documents to Stay Licensed

The owner of a Franklin County school bus contractor in Pennsylvania has been accused of forging documents, in order to continue driving a school bus even though she was not cleared, reported ABC 27.

According to the news report, charges were filed against 72-year-old Theresa Keifman on Monday, the owner of Keifman Busing, for allegedly forging documents for years.

State police said Kelfman doctored original documents dating back to 2018 by changing the year to be more current. Keifman reportedly did this so she could continue to drive a bus with a passenger and school bus endorsement.

Officials said that 2017 was the last time Keifman passed the required medical examination. The new date was the only thing she changed on the documents, leaving the rest exactly the same each year.

Police said Keifman was not medically cleared to drive the bus. The articled noted that school bus drivers in Pennsylvania must obtain a valid physical examination every 13 months to ensure they are medically cleared to drive students.

During the investigation, officers reportedly reviewed Keifman’s Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and medical records. She now faces felony charges of forgery along with misdemeanor charges of tampering with records or ID, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, tampering with public record/information, and unsworn falsification to authorities.

Keifman is reportedly out on unsecured bail set at $25,000 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 25.

