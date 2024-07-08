Four-Vehicle Crash Involving Missouri School Bus Leaves Two Dead, Students Injured

A crash in Clay County, Missouri, left two people dead and two students injured, reported KCTV 5.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday afternoon, when a school bus and three other vehicles were involved in a collision.

According to the news report, one of the vehicles was stopped to make a left turn when a second vehicle swerved to avoid hitting the stopped car. The approaching car struck the stopped vehicle, crossed into oncoming traffic striking the school bus and spun around hitting a third vehicle.

The Gallatin R-V School District school bus was transporting 21 people, 17 of whom were students. They were returning from the Future Business Leaders of America national contest. Two students on board the bus were taken to the hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.

A passenger from the vehicle that hit the bus was reportedly ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger from the same vehicle was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and their current condition is unknown.

