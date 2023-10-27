Vermont School Bus Window Blown Out During Shooting

Police in Montepelier, Vermont detained three individuals as they investigate a shooting incident that blew out the windshield of a school bus transporting students.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, when an object shattered the windshield of a First Student school bus that was carrying Union 32 middle and high school students.

Police confirmed that the object was a bullet from a shooting that occurred just over a mile away.

According to police, the bus was stopped near railroad tracks when the shooting took place. Police received a call at 3:24 p.m. from First Student, but when officers arrived the school bus driver had already transferred students to another bus to continue the route home.

Police said officers met with members of the U32 leadership team while all involved parents were notified of the incident. There were no injuries reported.

School staff provided video footage from the bus and some officers processed the bus for evidence while others investigated a nearby homeless encampment, where several individuals were found to have firearms.

A total of eight firearms were seized during the preliminary investigation. As of Oct. 27, three individuals have been detained in connection to the shooting. However, police did not release further details as the case still remains under investigation.

