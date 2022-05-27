North Carolina Woman Charged for Threatening to Shoot a School Bus

A woman was charged after she allegedly threatened to shoot up a school bus in Winston Salem, North Carolina, reported WFMY News.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a student riding a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School bus was on the phone with a family member. The woman, who was on speakerphone, reportedly threatened to shoot up the bus and have other family members do the same.

The school administrators and law enforcement officials were notified by the school bus driver. Deputies said the bus made it safely to school and the threat was determined to be not credible.

The 29-year-old woman, Lasheika Marie Ziglar, was charged with false report concerning mass violence on educational property. She received a $10,000 secure bond.

Deputies remained on-campus at Clemmons Middle School as the investigation continued. Police said all threats should be taken seriously, especially considering current events.

Related: North Carolina Teen Shot While Waiting for School Bus

Related: Pittsburgh Juvenile Dies After Being Shot Inside School Van

Related: North Carolina School Buses Damaged

Related: Safety Initiative Tackles Dangerous Driving Around North Carolina School Buses