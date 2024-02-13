Alabama Stolen School Bus Found, Man Charged

A school bus was stolen on Monday morning from the West Jefferson Town Hall building in Alabama and a man has been charged in connection to the theft, reported ABC News.

The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office said via the Jefferson County Board of Education bus was parked at the town hall building last Friday afternoon. However, when the driver went to start his route on Monday morning, the bus was missing.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the bus had been located in Walker County. James Stafford, 44, was taken into police custody Monday evening and was charged in connection with the theft.

Stafford was reportedly charged with first degree theft of property and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

