Stolen School Bus Chased into Indiana Cornfield

Multiple Indiana law enforcement agencies pursued a suspect driving a stolen school bus out of Cincinnati before finally stopping the vehicle in an Indiana cornfield, reported ABC 6 News.

According to the news article, the suspect is identified as Chad A. Murdock, 32. He faces multiple charges related to the theft and pursuit of the bus.

Cincinnati police said via the article that the empty bus was stolen Tuesday from the 2300 block of grand Ave around 10 a.m.

Murdock drove the school bus off the road during the chase and through multiple fields and yards. Eventually, police officers were able to use a tire deflation device on the bus and box the bus in.

There were no injuries reported during the chase. However, multiple police vehicles and property were damaged during the pursuit.

The news article states that Murdock was taken to the Decatur County Jail and charged with resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, possession of stolen property, and criminal mischief.

