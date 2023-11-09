Arizona School Bus Driver Fired After Transporting People Illegally

A Bisbee Unified School District school bus driver was fired on Oct. 31 after he allegedly allowed four non-students who are suspected of being in the U.S illegally to board his bus, reported Herald News.

A felony criminal complaint was filed against 27-year-old Victor Ernesto Guerrero with the U.S. District Court in Tucson, after he was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents who found four undocumented migrants on Guerrero’s school bus.

According to the news report, Guerrero agreed to be paid $200 per person for transporting the four individuals. He was immediately taken into custody on suspicion of Transportation of Illegal Aliens for Profit.

A U.S. Border Patrol surveillance camera spotted four people enter the yellow school bus at a nearby intersection. USBP agents were notified as the bus parked in front of a nearby home. Guerrero reportedly attempted to stall the agents when they asked to check inside the bus, by not opening the bus door.

Once agents made their way onboard, they discovered camouflage clothing on the floor and four people beneath it.

Investigators said Guerrero received several calls from a person in Mexico asking him to transport the undocumented individuals. He then agreed to pick them up for $200 each and drop them off at his own house while another driver would then take them to Phoenix.

Guerrero reportedly stated he “felt pressured” to comply with the request as he believed he was being watched from Mexico based on comments made to him during the telephone conversations.

Guerrero had his initial court appearance on Nov. 2 before a U.S magistrate judge, who ordered that defense counsel be appointed for Guerrero. His next court date has yet to be set at this report.

Two of the four people found hiding in the school bus are reportedly being held as material witnesses by the U.S Marshals Service. Both are identified as Mexican nationals.

Bisbee School Superintendent Tom Woody said Guerrero, who had been working for the district since 2022, was fired the same day he was arrested.

