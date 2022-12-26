Monday, December 26, 2022
HomeWire ReportsArizona Student Suffers Suspected Overdose While on School Bus
Wire Reports

Arizona Student Suffers Suspected Overdose While on School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A Desert View High School sophomore in Tucson, Arizona, suffered a suspected overdose when she lost consciousness while on board the school bus, reported Kgun9.com

On Monday afternoon, a Desert View School District bus driver observed the student as being “not fully conscious” aboard the bus. The driver then reportedly communicated with the school staff and relayed details about the student’s condition.

A security monitor was dispatched and boarded the bus to escort the student off and to school’s nurse’s office in a wheelchair.

According to a district’s spokesperson via the article, the school nurse reportedly administered Narcan, the brand version of naloxone to the student.

According to the district, the student’s life was saved as a result of the actions of the driver and school staff. The district cannot reportedly confirm that student suffered from an overdose.

Emergency crews reportedly administered a second dose of Narcan to the student and her parents took her to the hospital following the incident.

Related: Arizona School District Bus Driver Shares Her Story
Related: Maryland Student Arrested for Bringing Handgun On Board School Bus
Related: Drugs on the School Bus
Related:Arizona Bill Allowing Alternative Transportation Vehicles for Student Transportation Evokes Concern

Previous articleU.S. Postal Services to Introduce New School Bus Stamps

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

November 2022

Meet the 2022 Transportation Director of the Year, Jennifer Vobis of Clark County School District in Las Vegas and...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

How successful were you with achieving your professional 2022 resolutions?
17 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.