Arizona Student Suffers Suspected Overdose While on School Bus

A Desert View High School sophomore in Tucson, Arizona, suffered a suspected overdose when she lost consciousness while on board the school bus, reported Kgun9.com

On Monday afternoon, a Desert View School District bus driver observed the student as being “not fully conscious” aboard the bus. The driver then reportedly communicated with the school staff and relayed details about the student’s condition.

A security monitor was dispatched and boarded the bus to escort the student off and to school’s nurse’s office in a wheelchair.

According to a district’s spokesperson via the article, the school nurse reportedly administered Narcan, the brand version of naloxone to the student.

According to the district, the student’s life was saved as a result of the actions of the driver and school staff. The district cannot reportedly confirm that student suffered from an overdose.

Emergency crews reportedly administered a second dose of Narcan to the student and her parents took her to the hospital following the incident.

