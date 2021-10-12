Mississippi Boy Left on School Bus, Wanders into the Woods

Courtney Walsh and her husband got the scare of their lives when the Walls Head Start director told them their 4-year-old child had not been at school for hours, reported WREG.Com.

Karson had apparently fallen asleep on the school bus and the driver did not notice him on the seat. The bus monitor also did not do a bus sweep and the child was left buckled in the car seat of the bus.

The child later woke up, got off the bus and wandered into the nearby woods, where a neighbor saw him and called the bus driver to take him back to the center.

Both the bus driver and bus monitor were fired after being investigated for negligence. However, Karson’s parents have contacted the Mississippi Child Protective Services and said they also hope to file charges against the former driver and monitor.

