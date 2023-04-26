Boston School Bus Driver Attacked by Angry Parent

A Boston Public Schools bus driver was allegedly punched in the stomach by a parent on Tuesday, reported Boston Globe News.

According to the article, police officers responded to a report of an assault and battery in progress at the intersection of Kenilworth and Dudley Streets in Roxbury. The driver, who was not identified, said the child’s mother punched him in the stomach and pulled out a knife in front of him while students were on board the bus.

The bus was transporting students from William Monroe Trotter K-6 School.

Police reportedly said the mother, who was not identified in this article, shattered the bus rearview mirror.

The driver reportedly told police he was experiencing pain in his abdomen and was taken to a local hospital for additional evaluation.

School Principal Sarita Thomas notified parents about the alleged assault through a letter sent to families.

According to the article, as of Wednesday morning, no arrest had been made and the incident remains under investigation.

