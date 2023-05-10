Florida Man Arrested After Punching Bus Aide

A man stormed onto a school bus yelling at the driver and reportedly punched the bus aide, after his son was suspended from the bus route on in Ocala, Florida, reported Miami Herald News.

According to the article, the male suspect, who was not identified, was upset that about his son’s discipline. As the bus was dropping off a group off children at a stop on May 2, he allegedly approached the bus and asked the driver if he could come on board.

The driver reportedly said no, and the man repeatedly told him to “shut the (expletive) up.”

The man then proceeded to scream at the bus aide before allegedly hiting the aide’s chest while snatching back a piece of paper.

A cell phone video was reportedly taken by a student on the bus, and it shows the father hit the aide’s chest and then grab a lanyard around the aide’s neck.

Children can also be heard in the background screaming and yelling. The man has now been reportedly arrested and charged with battery on a public or private education employee, disturbance of a school function and unarmed burglary of an occupied conveyance.

According to the Sheriff’s office, his bond was set at $17,500.

