Wednesday, May 10, 2023
HomeWire ReportsFlorida Man Arrested After Punching Bus Aide
Wire Reports

Florida Man Arrested After Punching Bus Aide

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A man stormed onto a school bus yelling at the driver and reportedly punched the bus aide, after his son was suspended from the bus route on in Ocala, Florida, reported Miami Herald News.

According to the article, the male suspect, who was not identified, was upset that about his son’s discipline. As the bus was dropping off a group off children at a stop on May 2, he allegedly approached the bus and asked the driver if he could come on board.

The driver reportedly said no, and the man repeatedly told him to “shut the (expletive) up.”

The man then proceeded to scream at the bus aide before allegedly hiting the aide’s chest while snatching back a piece of paper.

A cell phone video was reportedly taken by a student on the bus, and it shows the father hit the aide’s chest and then grab a lanyard around the aide’s neck.

Children can also be heard in the background screaming and yelling. The man has now been reportedly arrested and charged with battery on a public or private education employee, disturbance of a school function and unarmed burglary of an occupied conveyance.

According to the Sheriff’s office, his bond was set at $17,500.

Related: Boston School Bus Driver Allegedly Assaulted on School Bus by Parent
Related: Arizona School Bus Driver Assaulted on School Bus
Related: Florida Man Initiates Police Chase in Stolen School Bus
Related: Florida Mother to Press Charges After Daughter is Beaten on School Bus

Previous article
IC Bus Announces Comprehensive Charging Solution for Electric School Buses
Next article
Maryland Siblings Struck by Car After School Bus Crash

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

May 2023

In this month's issue, learn more about why the viral school bus video struck a chord with student transporters,...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Should student health outcomes be the leading factor when deciding on new school bus purchases?
45 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.