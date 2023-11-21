Missouri School Bus Transporting Students Hits Cow

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers were alerted of a school bus colliding with a cow on US-60, reported KOAM News.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday evening, when a school bus transporting a group of women basketball players struck a cow in the middle of the roadway, disabling the bus. It was unclear at this report what school district the school bus belonged to.

Police stated no players were injured at the time of the incident. However, due to the bus being nonoperational, the crash players had to walk to a nearby church in a light but steady rain and 44-degree temperatures.

According to the news report, an ambulance was at the scene to check out some of the students as a precaution, but no one required ambulance transport to a hospital.

The cow involved in the crash reportedly did not survive and authorities were looking for its owner.

