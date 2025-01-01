Indiana School Bus Driver Charged With DWI

An Indiana school bus driver was charged with driving while intoxicated after students on her bus reported her driving erratically, reported New York Post.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sept. 20, when 28-year-old Kayla Pier was transporting 32 students from La Porte Middle School to Riley Elementary School.

La Porte County Sheriff’s Office said via the article, that during the drive some of the students reported Pier for her driving behavior and mannerisms.

According to the news report the school’s transportation director, who was not identified in this writing, intercepted the bus and removed the driver, who resigned later that day.

However, the criminal investigation was reportedly not launched until more than a month later, when school officials passed along results from a toxicology test. It was not immediately clear why the test was carried out by the school rather than the authorities.

According to the article, Pier faces charges of operating while intoxicated and neglecting a dependent. The sheriff’s office reportedly commended the courages students aboard the bus who reported the behaviors of their driver. Their actions may have prevented a tragedy from happening.

Pier turned herself into police custody last week and was booked into La Porte County Jail. She was released on bond reported authorities.

