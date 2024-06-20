Friday, June 21, 2024
Member of Roenigk School Bus Contractor Family Struck, Killed by Out-of-Control Truck

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
A W.L. Roenigk school bus in Sarver, Pennsylvania.
A member of a prominent Pennsylvania school bus contractor family was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Wednesday morning, reported Butler Eagle News.

According to the news report, 62-year-old Dave Roenigk was outside his home working on the yard when a pickup truck went off Ekastown Road causing the vehicle to strike and kill him.

Roenigk’s sister, Sue Roenigk, told local news reporters that her brother was involved in the family bus company, W.L. Roenigk, one of the largest school bus contractors in the company. Dave Roenigk drove school buses and performed ground maintenance, according to the company’s website.

Buffalo Township police Chief Tim Derringer said via the article that the crash occurred when the truck driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and veered off the west berm of the road, hitting Roenigk, who was mowing his lawn at the time.

Officers were reportedly assisted by state police’s forensic teams at the scene. The crash remains under investigation, but news reports indicate the driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

Susan Roenigk has been president of the W.L. Roenigk since 2013, when brother Billy died from leukemia. The company was founded by her, Dave’s and Billy’s father William L. Roengik in 1945. Siblings Bob, Pat, Mike and Nancy (Buffy) also work with the company, the latter as the transportation supervisor for Freeport Area School District.

