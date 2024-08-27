Tennessee School Bus Crashes Through Apartment

A family is displaced after a school bus crashed into their apartment, reported Action News 5.

The incident reportedly occurred Wednesday morning, when a Memphis-Shelby Couty Schools bus crashed into an apartment building off Homer Street. The driver was apparently experiencing a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle.

According to the news report, Sandy Gramajo and her 15-year-old son Jose were both inside the apartment at the time of the crash. Fortunately, none of them were hurt.

The family moved to Memphis from Guatemala in search of a better life and have only been in the U.S. for five years. The family is now in need of assistance and a new home, after the bus left a huge hole in Gramajo’s bedroom. The impact of the vehicle was felt throughout the complex.

The Memphis Police said that two adults and two juveniles were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

