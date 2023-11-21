Armed, Intoxicated Man Boards Idaho School Bus

A Meridian, Idaho man was taken into custody after he boarded a school bus under the influence and attempted to get a ride to an unknown location, reported KTVB 7 News.

The incident reportedly occurred on Nov. 9, when 19-year-old Tristano Fragomeno boarded a Boise School District school bus transporting 46 students to North Junior High, attempting to “catch a ride” to an unknown location at approximately 7:30 a.m.

According to the news report, the bus driver took notice of the suspect and alerted school officials. Boise police along with school administrators met the suspect as he was getting off the bus, detained him and confirmed he is not a student.

Boise police said Fragomeno attempted to flee on foot as officers searched his belongings. Authorities discovered a stolen firearm and drugs in his backpack. Evidence suggest Fragomeno was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.

After taking Fragomeno into custody, he was booked into Ada County Jail and charged with Theft-Grand, Controlled Substance Possession, Weapon Carry Concealed While Under the Influence, Weapon-Possessing Weapons or Firearms on School Property, Arrest and Seizure-Resisting or Obstructing Officers.

North Junior High and Boise High School are providing support to students who witnessed the event. No student was physically harmed at the time of the incident.

Boise police are conducting an investigation into the Fragomeno’s motives. They will also review and improve current protocols to help prevent another similar situation from occurring.

