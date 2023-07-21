Friday, July 21, 2023
HomeWire ReportsOff-duty Atlanta School Bus Driver Shot, Killed at Gas Station
Wire Reports

Off-duty Atlanta School Bus Driver Shot, Killed at Gas Station

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A school bus driver was shot to death in Atlanta, Georgia, just a couple hours after dropping students off at summer school, reported WSBTV News.

Camesha Johnson, 36, was reportedly shot to death on July 6, in a BP, gas station, parking lot on Highway 85.

Johnson was a Clayton County school bus driver. Police stated via the article that they have no idea who shot her and why.

Nothing was reportedly taken from her car, so the shooting does not seem like a robbery. Johnson’s husband added via the article that he cannot think of anyone who would want to harm her.

Johnson’s father, Jeffrery Hunter, said she went by the BP every night to pray, meditate and have a smoke. “This is her happy spot” said Hunter.

According to the news report, as Johnson sat in her car, someone shot her in the left shoulder and the bullet hit her heart.

The case remains under investigation, and the family is asking anyone with information to contact the police.

Related: Pittsburgh Juvenile Dies After Being Shot Inside School Van
Related: Student, School Bus Driver Shot in Separate Incidents
Related: When Emotions Are in the School Bus Driver’s Seat
Related: Atlanta School Bus Driver Retires After 32 Years of Service

Previous article
Tennesse Mom Attacks Bus Driver After Son Can’t Get Off Bus
Next article
STN EXPO Reno Supervisors Seminar Merges Newcomers, Industry Veterans

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

July 2023

Meet the 2023 Innovator of the Year winner, Bill Griffiths of Beacon Mobility, who shares insights on how teamwork...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Has the number of students requesting individual transportation programs increased this past school year?
44 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.