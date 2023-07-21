Off-duty Atlanta School Bus Driver Shot, Killed at Gas Station

A school bus driver was shot to death in Atlanta, Georgia, just a couple hours after dropping students off at summer school, reported WSBTV News.

Camesha Johnson, 36, was reportedly shot to death on July 6, in a BP, gas station, parking lot on Highway 85.

Johnson was a Clayton County school bus driver. Police stated via the article that they have no idea who shot her and why.

Nothing was reportedly taken from her car, so the shooting does not seem like a robbery. Johnson’s husband added via the article that he cannot think of anyone who would want to harm her.

Johnson’s father, Jeffrery Hunter, said she went by the BP every night to pray, meditate and have a smoke. “This is her happy spot” said Hunter.

According to the news report, as Johnson sat in her car, someone shot her in the left shoulder and the bullet hit her heart.

The case remains under investigation, and the family is asking anyone with information to contact the police.

