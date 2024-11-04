Ohio Man Holding a Baseball Bat Tries to Get on School Bus

Parents in Farmersville, Ohio, are concerned after a man with a baseball bat tried to get on a school bus and exposed himself to students, reported WHIO TV 7.

The incident reportedly occurred on Oct. 25, when a Valley View Local School District school bus was at one of its stops, and a man holding a baseball bat attempted to board the bus.

According to the news report, when the school bus driver told the man he could not be on the bus. The man, who is not identified in this writing, exposed himself and then left. However, authorities said they do not believe the man did not expose himself on purpose.

Police said the man walked toward the car behind the bus and hit it with his bat.

The man was reportedly detained and taken to Miami Valley Hospital for mental evaluation. The driver was recognized for not allowing the man to get on the bus.

