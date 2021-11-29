Ohio Thieves Steal Catalytic Converters from School Buses

Nearly 200 students were affected on Monday by a major theft, which impacted the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, reported Fox 8.

According to Tom Ott, interim deputy chief of communications, thieves cut through a fence at the East 49th St. Bus depot in Cuyahoga Heights and reportedly stole catalytic converters from 35 school buses.

Ott says the theft impacted service to approximately 12 public and private schools.

Meanwhile, other buses were able to cover some of the routes and parents were able to take their children to school.

Surveillance footage of the theft is being reviewed by authorities.

